Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBRE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,460,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $116,947.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,019.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $116,947.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,019.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $219,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,501.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,087 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research raised CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

CBRE remained flat at $114.62 during trading on Friday. 106,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,821. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $118.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.50 and a 200-day moving average of $94.19.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

