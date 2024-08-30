Banco Santander S.A. Has $347,000 Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Hologic by 24.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Hologic by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,415.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at $310,415.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $417,575.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,927.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.90. 84,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,466. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.30. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

