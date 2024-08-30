Banco Santander S.A. Has $693,000 Stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,140 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Haleon by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Haleon by 2.7% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in Haleon by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 45,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Haleon by 29.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in Haleon by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 20,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Haleon in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Price Performance

NYSE:HLN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,042,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.24. Haleon plc has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $10.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Haleon had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0514 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Haleon’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Haleon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.