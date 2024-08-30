Banco Santander S.A. Invests $560,000 in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 11,960.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 22,007 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 35,562 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $203,742.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $203,742.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.66, for a total transaction of $3,107,803.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,299,516.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,931 shares of company stock valued at $20,326,437. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.26. 127,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,995. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.49. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.24 and a 52 week high of $246.80. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.66.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RMD. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.70.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

