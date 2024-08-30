Banco Santander S.A. Makes New $3.96 Million Investment in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 138,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,488,000. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,677,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,084,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,332,000 after buying an additional 285,045 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,542,000. Finally, Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,286,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences

In related news, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $28,380.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Frank D. Lee bought 8,264 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 107,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $28,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,176 shares of company stock valued at $136,240 and have sold 22,095 shares valued at $621,118. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCRX traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,331. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $714.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.88. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $36.55.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $178.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.31 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lowered Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

