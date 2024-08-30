Banco Santander S.A. Makes New $5.20 Million Investment in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 541,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,203,000. Banco Santander S.A. owned 0.27% of Liberty Latin America at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 17,797.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 304.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the period. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LILA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Liberty Latin America from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $8.40 to $9.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILA traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,588. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $10.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,212,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 886,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,842,055.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 26,197 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $250,967.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,788 shares in the company, valued at $275,789.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 886,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,842,055.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

