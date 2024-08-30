Banco Santander S.A. Makes New Investment in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVNA. CWM LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Carvana by 450.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total value of $15,569,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,233,131 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,586,165.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Carvana news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total value of $15,569,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,233,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,586,165.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,685,422 shares of company stock worth $349,995,027 in the last quarter. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carvana Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of CVNA traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.08. 2,110,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,259,693. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $159.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.73 and a beta of 3.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.39.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carvana from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carvana to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.40.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

