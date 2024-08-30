Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 2,788 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $32,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 66.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $91.66. 811,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,732,772. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $91.97.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

