Banco Santander S.A. Raises Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IXJ traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.65. 149,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,624. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.76. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $101.03.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.