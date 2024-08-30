Banco Santander S.A. Raises Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,202 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $475,899,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,152,000. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,610,000 after buying an additional 6,667,808 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,065,000 after buying an additional 3,522,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,930.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 2,174,316 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,226 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,919,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,237,082. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

