Banco Santander S.A. Sells 150 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 1.2% during the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its position in Welltower by 4.8% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Welltower from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Welltower from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.58.

Welltower Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WELL traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.71. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.38 and a 12 month high of $121.70.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 330.86%.

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

