Banco Santander S.A. Sells 1,626 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,989,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,569,000 after purchasing an additional 60,304 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,836,000 after purchasing an additional 456,738 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,186,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,181,000 after acquiring an additional 170,560 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,503,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 57.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,792,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,342,000 after buying an additional 1,019,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,912.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,569,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,844 shares of company stock worth $3,185,932. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.7 %

HCA traded up $2.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $392.79. 812,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,892. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $394.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.