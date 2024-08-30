Banco Santander S.A. Sells 550 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 368,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,919,000 after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 134.1% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Bell Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $6,756,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 45,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS traded up $4.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $417.63. The stock had a trading volume of 145,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,995. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $391.84 and a one year high of $488.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $414.40 and a 200-day moving average of $431.13.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FactSet Research Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FactSet Research Systems

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total value of $999,186.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,587.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,216. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.