Banco Santander S.A. Takes $548,000 Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,964 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 32,501.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,020,000 after acquiring an additional 569,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,117,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 12,924.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,820,000 after acquiring an additional 500,066 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,212,000. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on UHS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $256.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,844.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $3,192,479.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,595.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,535. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

UHS traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.77. 76,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,826. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.90 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.51.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

