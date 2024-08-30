Bancor Market Cap Hits $60.31 Million (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 30th. Over the last week, Bancor has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Bancor has a market capitalization of $60.31 million and $4.82 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bancor token can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000818 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009044 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,861.96 or 0.99864528 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012615 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007757 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bancor is a token. It was first traded on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 125,026,202 tokens. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official message board is medium.com/carbondefi. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 125,026,201.99792798. The last known price of Bancor is 0.48410081 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 419 active market(s) with $13,221,271.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

