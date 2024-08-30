Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) COO Devesh Agarwal Sells 628 Shares

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) COO Devesh Agarwal sold 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $10,939.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,682.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BAND traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $17.32. 26,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.18. The company has a market cap of $467.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.48. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $25.02.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.18 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Bandwidth by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Bandwidth by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Bandwidth by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAND has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

