Bank of America Boosts CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target to $535.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $450.00 to $535.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

CACI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CACI International from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $383.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CACI International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $461.00.

Get CACI International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CACI International

CACI International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $480.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.98. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $302.21 and a fifty-two week high of $484.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.80%. CACI International’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CACI International will post 20.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $141,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $141,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total transaction of $4,631,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,319,830.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $4,858,738 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.