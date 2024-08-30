Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the July 31st total of 14,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BRNS shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,658. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $50.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.52.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barinthus Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRNS. DC Funds LP acquired a new position in Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,528,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,292,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,276,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About Barinthus Biotherapeutics

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

