Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,700 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the July 31st total of 321,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Barrett Business Services from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Sidoti downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barrett Business Services

Institutional Trading of Barrett Business Services

In other news, CEO Gary Kramer sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $28,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,689,085. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Thomas B. Cusick sold 2,400 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $79,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,663.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary Kramer sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $28,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,689,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,587. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 30,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 10.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 300.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ BBSI traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $36.51. The company had a trading volume of 118,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.36 million, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.08.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.13 million. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Barrett Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 17.58%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

