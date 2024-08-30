Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $31.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.68.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 320.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 8.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Shellback Capital LP raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 242.9% during the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

