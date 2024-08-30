Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Short Interest Up 37.6% in August

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the July 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Beasley Broadcast Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:BBGI remained flat at $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday. 15,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,715. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.80 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 29.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

