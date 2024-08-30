BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Down 2.6%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $193.07 and last traded at $193.32. 20,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 244,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.81.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 0.59.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $1.12. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $929.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -7.76 EPS for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $139,938.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Lai Wang sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total transaction of $170,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $139,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,517 shares of company stock worth $1,190,004. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BeiGene in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 204.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter worth $209,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

