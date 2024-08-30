Belrium Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Belrium has a total market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Belrium has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Belrium token can now be bought for about $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000588 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Belrium

Belrium (CRYPTO:BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

