Bfsg LLC Buys 3,038 Shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Iteris were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITI. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iteris during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter valued at $642,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,454,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after acquiring an additional 41,618 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Iteris by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 478,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 22,289 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iteris by 150.0% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,916. The firm has a market cap of $302.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90. Iteris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $7.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iteris

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $8,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,013,300 shares in the company, valued at $35,093,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,050,885 shares of company stock valued at $14,340,733. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ITI shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.20 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Iteris in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iteris in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ITI

Iteris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.