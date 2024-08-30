Bfsg LLC Grows Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $887.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,173,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,497. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $951.39 and its 200 day moving average is $954.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

