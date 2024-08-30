Bfsg LLC Grows Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.
ASML Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $887.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,173,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,497. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $951.39 and its 200 day moving average is $954.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09.
ASML Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,147.80.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ASML
ASML Company Profile
ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ASML
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.