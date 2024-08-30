Bfsg LLC Has $584,000 Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.75. 4,681,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,904,584. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $32.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.22.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. PPL had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. PPL’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

