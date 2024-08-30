Bfsg LLC Has $97,000 Position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP)

Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSP. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Franklin Street Properties Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of FSP stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 110,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,722. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $183.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90.

Franklin Street Properties Announces Dividend

Franklin Street Properties ( NYSE:FSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Franklin Street Properties had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 52.85%. The business had revenue of $30.83 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.14%.

Franklin Street Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.