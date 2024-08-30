Bfsg LLC Purchases 325 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CABO. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 87.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Cable One by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cable One from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $533.33.

Cable One Stock Performance

CABO traded up $6.20 on Thursday, hitting $361.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,434. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.68 and a 12 month high of $671.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $8.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.36 by ($2.20). Cable One had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $394.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.43 EPS. Cable One’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.21 EPS for the current year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

Cable One Profile

(Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.