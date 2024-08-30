Bfsg LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Bfsg LLC cut its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,710 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth $28,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth $48,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 176.8% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Old National Bancorp

In other news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $272,923.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,015.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $498,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,730,935.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $272,923.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,015.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,165 shares of company stock worth $1,168,424. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

ONB stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.64. 1,121,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,997. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $20.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $750.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Old National Bancorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

