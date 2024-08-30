Bfsg LLC Sells 1,625 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Bfsg LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 510.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

Ally Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ALLY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.46. 3,883,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,210,741. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

