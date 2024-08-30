Bfsg LLC Sells 2,018 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Bfsg LLC decreased its holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) by 80.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USM. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 200.8% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 212,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 141,713 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the second quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in United States Cellular during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Stock Performance

Shares of USM traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $55.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,528. United States Cellular Co. has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $60.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. United States Cellular had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kevin R. Lowell sold 37,597 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $1,855,035.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded United States Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

United States Cellular Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

