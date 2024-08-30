Bfsg LLC Sells 445 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,732,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,107,000 after buying an additional 172,069 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,753,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,416,000 after purchasing an additional 196,272 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 861,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,559,000 after purchasing an additional 158,263 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 823,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,445,000 after purchasing an additional 87,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 564,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after buying an additional 217,159 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,027. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $59.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.48 and a 200-day moving average of $55.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

