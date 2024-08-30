Bfsg LLC Sells 660 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vontier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vontier in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Vontier in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vontier during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vontier stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $34.77. The stock had a trading volume of 646,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,173. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.79. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.43 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 49.17%. Vontier’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on VNT. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus cut shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

