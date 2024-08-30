Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Short Interest Update

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the July 31st total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:BMRA remained flat at $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 154,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,607. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66. Biomerica has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The company has a market cap of $7.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -1.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Biomerica by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 23,872 shares in the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 72.1% in the first quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 59,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

