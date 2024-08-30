Bitcoin Private Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00056107 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00037650 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00012740 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

