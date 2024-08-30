BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Receives $85.93 Average PT from Analysts

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.07.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

NYSE BJ opened at $79.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.92. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $92.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,651,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $955,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,651,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $1,512,725.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,040.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,107,538. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,709 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,646,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,994,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,385,000 after acquiring an additional 590,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 848,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,488,000 after acquiring an additional 499,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

