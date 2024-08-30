Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Short Interest Update

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,010,000 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the July 31st total of 4,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 637,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BDTX shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDTX. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 245.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 10,334.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 46,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BDTX traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 436,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,025. The company has a market capitalization of $343.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $7.66.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

