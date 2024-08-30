Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.
Brightcove Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $2.25 on Monday. Brightcove has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $3.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $100.31 million, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.74.
Insider Activity at Brightcove
In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,581,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,031,199.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 60,700 shares of company stock worth $121,514. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Brightcove
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brightcove
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.