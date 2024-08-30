Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Brightcove Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $2.25 on Monday. Brightcove has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $3.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $100.31 million, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Activity at Brightcove

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,581,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,031,199.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 60,700 shares of company stock worth $121,514. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Brightcove

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Brightcove during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Brightcove during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brightcove during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

