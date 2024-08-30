Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Gap Up to $156.93

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $156.93, but opened at $161.12. Broadcom shares last traded at $162.82, with a volume of 2,972,415 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $162.50 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,875.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $161.00 to $173.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $746.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.59 and its 200 day moving average is $154.47.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

