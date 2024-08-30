Brokerages Set Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) PT at C$69.13

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$69.13.
RCI.B has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
