Brokerages Set SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Price Target at $68.83

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.50.
SWTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWTX
SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance
SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $59.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.42 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59732900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 47.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 56.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.
SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile
SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SpringWorks Therapeutics
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.