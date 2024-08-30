Brokerages Set Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Target Price at $182.29

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.82.

Several research analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,645,755.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,920,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,561,000 after acquiring an additional 156,563 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,240,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,142,000 after acquiring an additional 151,135 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,744,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,684,000 after acquiring an additional 192,774 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,460,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,173,000 after acquiring an additional 666,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,697,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,379,000 after purchasing an additional 48,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $160.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $130.34 and a 1-year high of $171.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.62 and a 200-day moving average of $150.72. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

