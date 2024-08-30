Burney Co. Has $212,000 Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 23,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 82,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 29,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 69,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Invesco in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Invesco Stock Performance

IVZ stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.97. 37,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,339,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -109.33%.

About Invesco

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.