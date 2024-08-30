Burney Co. Has $937,000 Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Burney Co. lowered its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,402 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $325,242,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,354,428 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $147,308,000 after purchasing an additional 222,290 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 409.2% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 248,045 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $26,977,000 after buying an additional 199,334 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,472,311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $174,248,000 after buying an additional 186,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 912,409 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $107,984,000 after acquiring an additional 176,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $100,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,104.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $100,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,104.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $251,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,186.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $617,475 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AKAM traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.51. 23,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,529. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $129.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.67 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.47.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

