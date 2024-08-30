Burney Co. Lowers Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Burney Co. lowered its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 2,522.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Corteva by 77.2% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 106.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.24. The stock had a trading volume of 75,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,236. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.53. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $58.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 86.08%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

