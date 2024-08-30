Burney Co. Raises Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,514. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $169.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.24. The firm has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.75.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.46%.

Insider Activity

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,259,500.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simon Property Group

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.