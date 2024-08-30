Burney Co. Sells 1,801 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Burney Co. lowered its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5,128.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 343,854 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after buying an additional 213,149 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.2% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.74. 1,279,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,953,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

