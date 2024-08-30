Burney Co. Takes Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,752 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Perficient by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,266 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Perficient in the first quarter valued at about $463,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Perficient in the first quarter valued at about $2,886,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 2,123.4% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 97,695 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 93,301 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Perficient by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 345,875 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $22,765,000 after buying an additional 12,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.
Perficient Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of PRFT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.15. The stock had a trading volume of 20,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,643. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.32. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Perficient Company Profile
Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.
