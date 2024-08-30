Burney Co. Takes Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,752 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Perficient by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,266 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Perficient in the first quarter valued at about $463,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Perficient in the first quarter valued at about $2,886,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 2,123.4% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 97,695 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 93,301 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Perficient by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 345,875 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $22,765,000 after buying an additional 12,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRFT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.15. The stock had a trading volume of 20,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,643. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.32. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

