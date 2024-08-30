Burney Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.58.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

PFG traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.78. 13,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,646. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.21 and a 12-month high of $88.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.84.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.96%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

