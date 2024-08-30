Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 56.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,509 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48,167 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $11,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.56.

In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total transaction of $172,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,722.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $9,573,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total value of $172,386.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,722.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,397 shares of company stock valued at $20,464,944. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $3.30 on Friday, hitting $268.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,020,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of 69.17, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.72. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.05 and a 52 week high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

